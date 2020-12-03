CBC looking for Tri-Citians to honor with annual Martin Luther King award

Columbia Basin College is asking for nominations for their 2021 Martin Luther King Jr. Spirit Award.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Spirit Award recognizes a student, faculty or staff member or a community member who strongly believes in equality and social justice and whose contributions to society reflect the spirit, philosophy and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The award will be presented during CBC’s annual Martin Luther King Bell-Ringing Celebration on Monday, Jan. 18.

CBC is currently developing plans to honor its MLK Bell-Ringing tradition with an online presentation for the safe involvement of students and the community.

To nominate someone send a letter detailing the contributions of the nominee by email to atensmeyer@columbiabasin.edu or by mail to Anna Tensmeyer, 2600 N. 20th Ave., MS-10, Pasco, WA, 99301.

Deadline for nominations is Thursday, Dec. 17.