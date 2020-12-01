Tri-Cities bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by passing pickup truck

A Richland bicyclist was hurt when he was struck by the passenger side mirror of a passing pickup truck on Monday.

Alexander W. Edwards, 33, was riding his bike west on Highway 22 about a mile north of Toppenish when he was hit, said the Washington State Patrol. It happened about 11:45 a.m. Monday.

The driver, Robert A. Morris, 71, of Pasco, was also headed west in a Sierra GMC pickup, trying to pass him on the two-lane highway.

Edwards was taken to Virginia Mason Memorial hospital in Yakima. His condition was not immediately available.

Neither Morris nor his passenger were hurt. He was cited for failing to yield the right of way, said the WSP.