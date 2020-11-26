These Tri-Cities volunteers offer a personal connection for seniors coop up during pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels gets food to seniors in need but it hasn’t changed its mission to deliver healthy nutrition and more.

“We no longer have the hugs and handshakes but we continue to build those relationships between volunteers, our drivers and our clients,” said nutrition services director Kristi Thien.

Jerry Swart, a U.S. Navy veteran, has lived in the Tri-Cities for 10 years and has been getting meals delivered for about five of them.

“I live alone and get four meals a week,” he said. “I like to have a decent meal once in awhile instead of piecing together what I can cook.”

He doesn’t get too many visitors other than his sister and brother-in-law from Umatilla, Ore.

“I really enjoy speaking to the drivers that deliver the meals,” he said.

In recent days, a group of employees and volunteers prepared about 800 traditional Thanksgiving turkey meals to deliver to homes and to hand out during a drive-thru event Wednesday, Nov. 25, at their main location at 1824 Fowler St. in Richland.

Kitchen staff members Jessica Clift, left, and Carrie Myers work together Tuesday morning slicing 78 cooked turkey breasts for the traditional Thanksgiving meal to be delivered or handed out Nov. 25 by the Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels program. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Karyn Schulte said she got the inspiration to become a volunteer delivery driver about a year ago after seeing volunteers helping her parents in North Carolina. At different points in time, they had meals delivered, home nursing services and even house cleaning.

“I’m able and healthy enough to now be able to give back. I guess it’s just karma,” she told the Herald.

Staff and volunteers assemble frozen meals for home delivery to Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels clients during Thanksgiving week in the closed cafe facility at 1824 Fowler St. in Richland. The dine-in facility is closed because of statewide restrictions in place during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

On average, the Tri-Cities agency prepares about 4,500 meals per week, said Thien.

This week the kitchen staff cooked about 78 turkey breasts, stuffing, green beans, mashed potatoes and pumpkin bars for the holiday.

Schulte said she’s impressed with the quality of the meals served in the Tri-Cities. “It’s just a great program,” she said.