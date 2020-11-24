Hygiene item giveaways filling in the gaps for Tri-Cities families. How to help

Many families remember to donate food during the holidays while other needs go unmet.

Hygiene items including toothbrushes, shampoo and other toiletries are not covered by food benefits programs.

That makes for difficult decisions for families forced to choose between paying bills and buying essential hygiene products, said Chariss Warner, the director of ministries for the Tri-Cities Union Gospel Mission.

She said mission leaders were looking for a way to fill a need that other services were missing.

“It was one of the things that we instantly know about that everybody needs,” she said. “If you’re a single mother, the $5 you spend on shampoo could help somewhere else.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Their first giveaway event in late September drew more than 50 people without any publicity, Warner said.

“They responded with just hurt,” she said. “One of our kiddos that we helped out awhile back was saying how he and his family share a toothbrush.”

The mission plans its second hygiene giveaway event 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at the mission at 221 S. Fourth Avenue in Pasco. The event was sponsored by Framatome.

They are giving away soap, shampoo, conditioner, a stick of deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrush, razors, shaving cream, either baby formula or diapers and wipes.

They also have denture care, adult diapers, toilet paper, pads and tampons.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

This month they are also giving away a Thanksgiving food box.

Another giveaway set for December is being sponsored by Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Warner said.

“We’re looking for sponsors through 2021,” she said. “We believe this is a long-term need.”

Anyone interested in donating can reach the mission by calling 509-547-2112.