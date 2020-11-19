300 food boxes and children’s books being given away Friday in Tri-Cities

A holiday food giveaway with 300 food boxes, children’s books and school supplies is planned in Kennewick on Friday.

The Kennewick Police Foundation and Kennewick Police Department along with several businesses and community partners organized the event with 2nd Harvest.

The giveaway is noon to 3 p.m. in the parking lot at 211 W. Sixth Ave. in Kennewick. The first 300 families will receive boxes of food and more.

The contactless distribution will be in the east visitor parking lot at the Kennewick Police Department.

Officers and volunteers will direct the flow of traffic through the parking lot to a staging area.

If someone doesn’t have a car, they will still provide food but they must come in person to the site.

The giveaway includes non-perishable food items, a voucher for a holiday meal and a gift card for additional food items.

They also will be handing out backpacks and school supplies. And the Reading Foundation of the Mid Columbia will be distributing books.

All items will be given out while supplies last.