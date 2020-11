A teen was seriously hurt while skateboarding at Chief Joseph Middle School in Richland. Google Maps

A teen is in serious condition after he was discovered unconscious near a Richland middle school on Thursday morning.

It appears the teen was skateboarding at Chief Joseph Middle School when was knocked unconscious, according to a Richland police Facebook post. A passerby found him and called 911.

He was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

No other information was released.