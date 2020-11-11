Raising the flag to salute Veterans Day

Staff and residents at Hawthorne Court Retirement Community hold a socially-distanced flag raising ceremony in the parking lot to honor members of the U.S. Armed Forces on Veterans Day.

Fitness instructor Joel Shepherd, an Air Force veteran, left, and resident Ray McKay, a Marine Corps veteran, raise the a flag during the brief ceremony.

The Kennewick care facility has about 16 Veteran residents from all branches of the military.

