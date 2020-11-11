Tri-City Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Raising the flag to salute Veterans Day

Staff and residents at Hawthorne Court Retirement Community hold a socially-distanced flag raising ceremony in the parking lot to honor members of the U.S. Armed Forces on Veterans Day.

Fitness instructor Joel Shepherd, an Air Force veteran, left, and resident Ray McKay, a Marine Corps veteran, raise the a flag during the brief ceremony.

The Kennewick care facility has about 16 Veteran residents from all branches of the military.

Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/videos

Bob Brawdy
Bob Brawdy is Herald photographer and videographer dedicated to telling the stories of Tri-Citians through his images and videos. He’s worked for the Herald for more than 35 years, starting as an aspiring photographer when he was still in high school.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service