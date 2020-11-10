Virtual parade, flag raising and more to honor Veterans Day in Tri-Cities

With Veterans Day on Wednesday several places are honoring members of the U.S. Armed Services in events this week.

The area’s largest celebration, the West Richland Veteran’s Day parade was moved online this year because of COVID-19 restrictions. The West Richland Chamber of Commerce shared a video of the parade on its website.

Pasco native Scotty Smiley was picked to be the parade’s grand marshal.

The Pasco High football star and West Point grad was blinded by a bomb in Iraq.

Even after his injury, he continued to serve in the Army. He taught at West Point, commanded the Warrior Transition Unit at West Point’s Keller Army Medical Center and held a position with the Gonzaga University ROTC Department.

His lack of sight has not kept him from climbing Mount Rainier or finishing Iron Man Triathlons.

The retired Army Major has gone on to write a book and shared his story with Fortune 500 companies, national nonprofits, and congressional Republicans.

“I wish we could all meet in person, but given the circumstances, it’s great to celebrate Veterans Day and recognize all those who have given so much,” he said.

After the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, and going to war in Iraq taught Smiley that the freedoms in the U.S. take men and women sacrificing their lives, he said in the video message. After losing his eyesight, he was supported by his wife and fellow service members, he said.

“That’s what we all want to celebrate here today — the men and women who sacrificed so much,” he said. “I thank everyone who has served our wonderful country.”

Also planned:

▪ Veterans at the Hawthorne Court Retirement Community plan on gathering at the front entrance for a flag raising ceremony.

Five veterans from the Hawthorne Court Retirement Community are participating in the event at 524 N. Ely St. at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Social distancing and mask wearing will be enforced.

General manager Laurie Hanny will be naming off the residents who served and what the day means to the facility.

▪ Prosser Memorial Hospital is serving to-go breakfast to veterans and their families on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at their hospital campus, 723 Memorial St.

The annual tradition is followed by a procession starting at 11 a.m. in downtown Prosser.

This will be followed by a short ceremony at Sylvan Stage in City Park, according to the Prosser Chamber of Commerce.

▪ The Glenn M. Sickels Post 34 of Kennewick-Pasco American Legion at 1029 W. Sylvester St. is holding a Veterans Day Spaghetti Night for $10.

Doggie Style Gourmet is raising money for the WSU Tri-Cities Veterans Center. The hot dog cart will be set up at its normal spot at 1415 George Washington Way in Richland.