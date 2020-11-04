Local
New Richland mayor ill with COVID
The mayor of Richland is among the latest Tri-Cities residents to be diagnosed with COVID-19.
“Thankfully, the symptoms have not been too bad,” said Ryan Lukson, who is 38 and has no underlying health problems.
He is feeling well now and looking forward to his quarantine period ending Friday, he told the Herald on Wednesday.
Previously, he participated in campaigns by Tri-Cities area leaders urging people to wear masks.
His said his COVID case is a reminder that people need to remain diligent about wearing masks, maintaining social distance and staying home when sick.
“It is very, very highly contagious,” he said.
He was following social gathering rules on Oct. 23, which limit gatherings to five nonhousehold members, when he apparently was infected by a person later diagnosed with the virus. He was near the other person only briefly, he said.
He developed symptoms early last week.
“Thankfully, I have not been around a lot of people,” he said. “It doesn’t look like I gave it to anyone.”
With new daily COVID cases surging in the Tri-Cities as the weather grows colder, he is concerned if more shutdowns will be ordered.
Health officials say cases mostly appear to be spreading through social circles and social events.
Lukson is the second local elected official known to have had COVID-19.
The Kennewick School Board president, Dawn Adams, reported being sick with COVID in early October. She believes she was infected while traveling.
