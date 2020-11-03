2 signature Tri-Cities events with decades of history change because of COVID

Two signature Tri-Cities events will be a bit different this year because of COVID.

▪ The Gesa Credit Union Turkey Trot held every Thanksgiving will be virtual. Participants can still register to run or walk 1 mile or run a 5K, but can do it anytime between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29.

Participants have three different options to register, including an option for those who live out of the area. Everyone who registers is automatically entered into a grand prize drawing for a $250 Amazon gift card.

To register, go to gesa.com/community. Deadline to register is Nov. 20 at 11:30 p.m.

▪ The 42nd Annual Lampson Cable Bridge Run also will be held virtually in addition to the in-person race. Options will include 1 mile, 5K and 10K races.

In-person runners can choose between Dec. 19 and 20 with start times being spread out for the safety of the participants.

Virtual runners can run anytime from Dec. 17-23.

To register and for more information, go to https://www.pasco-wa.gov/845/Lampson-Cable-Bridge-Run. Registration deadline is Dec. 13.