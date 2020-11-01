Local
Magical creature glimpsed on Halloween in Kennewick
Halloween was a magical night Saturday when this unicorn was spotted helping some young trick-or-treaters in a Kennewick neighborhood before the full moon rose.
Halloween was a magical night Saturday when this unicorn was spotted helping some young trick-or-treaters in a Kennewick neighborhood before the full moon rose.
A proposed opioid and drug addiction treatment and detox and mental health center in the downtown Kennewick, Washington, Trios hospital buildings makes financial sense for Tri-Cities, study says.KEEP READING
Your continued support makes local journalism like this possible.GIVE TODAY
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Comments