3 dogs die in Tri-Cities house fire despite attempts to rescue them

By Tri-City Herald staff

Pasco, WA

Three dogs died Sunday night when fire destroyed a home in east Pasco.

A neighbor reported the fire at 827 N. Waldemar Ave. at 8:28 p.m., said Ben Shearer of the Pasco Fire Department.

The owners were visiting other relatives nearby when the fire started, and no one was in the single-wide mobile home.

But they had returned home and were spraying water on the house and trying to get their pets out when firefighters arrived.

The fire was too extensive for firefighters to enter the part of the house where the pets were, Shearer said.

One dog made it out and was taken to a veterinary hospital for care.

The homeowners are staying with family members.

The cause of the fire was being investigated Monday.

Although the cause had not been determined, Shearer advised residents to check their heating systems, including space heaters, to make sure they are operating safely with the start of cold weather.

Annette Cary
Senior staff writer Annette Cary covers Hanford, energy, the environment, science and health for the Tri-City Herald. She’s been a news reporter for more than 30 years in the Pacific Northwest.
