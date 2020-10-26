3 dogs die in Tri-Cities house fire despite attempts to rescue them

Three dogs died Sunday night when fire destroyed a home in east Pasco.

A neighbor reported the fire at 827 N. Waldemar Ave. at 8:28 p.m., said Ben Shearer of the Pasco Fire Department.

The owners were visiting other relatives nearby when the fire started, and no one was in the single-wide mobile home.

But they had returned home and were spraying water on the house and trying to get their pets out when firefighters arrived.

The fire was too extensive for firefighters to enter the part of the house where the pets were, Shearer said.

One dog made it out and was taken to a veterinary hospital for care.

The homeowners are staying with family members.

The cause of the fire was being investigated Monday.

Although the cause had not been determined, Shearer advised residents to check their heating systems, including space heaters, to make sure they are operating safely with the start of cold weather.