2 fires destroy homes in Finley, Kennewick. Woman and child were hurt

A woman and a child were taken to a hospital and a family is without a home after an early morning fire in Finley.

Benton County Fire District 1 firefighters were called to the two-alarm blaze at 50311 S. Sloan Court in Finley just after 3 a.m. Friday.

The property owner was asleep in his truck and woke up to see a fire in the garage attached to the mobile home, according to scanner reports. He called 911.

The fire spread to the house where several people were inside.

When fire crews arrived, they found at least one person unconscious in the house. A child and woman were taken to the hospital.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The cause is under investigation.

Kennewick fire

A second blaze broke out inside a Washington Avenue home in Kennewick about 4 a.m.

When Kennewick firefighters arrived, they found flames coming from the rear of the house. A remodeling project made it hard for firefighters to get to the blaze, but they were able to keep it from spreading.

A woman in her mid-70s was able to get out safely because she was alerted by her smoke detector.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Firefighters had helped her install the alarm several months ago, Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael said in a release.

Neighbors are helping her with food, shelter and clothing.

The cause of fire is unknown.