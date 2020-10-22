Tri-City Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

2 seriously hurt in Kennewick at Highway 395 crash

Kennewick, WA

Two people were seriously hurt in a crash at the intersection of Kennewick Avenue and Highway 395.

A crash involving a truck and Camaro happened about 4 p.m. Thursday and required firefighters to cut a woman free from the wreckage.

Multiple ambulances were called to the area.

Washington State Patrol is investigating. Both directions on Kennewick Avenue at the Ely Street intersection near Denny’s restaurant are now open after about an hour, according to Kennewick police.

Check back for updates.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Cameron Probert
Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service