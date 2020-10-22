2 seriously hurt in Kennewick at Highway 395 crash

Two people were seriously hurt in a crash at the intersection of Kennewick Avenue and Highway 395.

A crash involving a truck and Camaro happened about 4 p.m. Thursday and required firefighters to cut a woman free from the wreckage.

Multiple ambulances were called to the area.

Washington State Patrol is investigating. Both directions on Kennewick Avenue at the Ely Street intersection near Denny’s restaurant are now open after about an hour, according to Kennewick police.

Check back for updates.

