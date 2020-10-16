Tri-City Herald Logo
Tri-Cities woman found dead in ravine after climbing out of her wrecked car

By Tri-City Herald staff

A Kennewick woman has died after being found at the bottom of a ravine after crashing her car south of Ellensburg on Friday.

Jeanne M. Miller, 55, was driving east on Interstate 82 about 5:30 a.m. when she drove of the left side of the highway, said the Washington State Patrol.

Her Honda Accord flipped in the median but troopers say she managed to get out of the car. However, she was later found dead at the bottom of a ravine, said WSP investigators.

A Kittitas County Fire/Rescue crew recovered her body for the Kittitas County Coroner’s Office.

The cause of the crash and her fall are under investigation.

