You can watch a movie in the Tri-Cities in a theater again Saturday. Theaters reopen

You may watch a movie in a theater again this weekend in the Tri-Cities for the first time since March.

Both Fairchild Cinemas and AMC Theatres have announced some opening dates for their Tri-Cities theaters.

Fairchild Cinema’s Southgate theater in Kennewick will be the first to open, with a date of Saturday, Oct. 17, announced.

Tickets go on sale at 5 p.m. Friday for new releases Tenet, Unhinged, The War with Grandpa and New Mutants.

It also plans to show Hotel Transylvania for free, calling it a “comeback classic.”

Tickets for movies should be reserved online at fairchildcinemas.com since seating will be limited to 25% of capacity under Washington state’s Phase 2 reopening guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tri-Cities area moved to Phase 2 of the Safe Start plan, allowing theaters to reopen at reduced capacity, on Tuesday. Moviegoers at all theaters are required to wear masks when they are not eating or drinking.

Fairchild Cinemas plans to reopen its Queensgate theater in Richland next weekend, it posted on social media. It anticipates opening its Pasco theater in November.

AMC Theatres plans to open its AMC Classic Kennewick 12 theater at Gage Boulevard and Louisiana Street in Kennewick on Oct 23. Movies and showtimes had not been announced Friday.