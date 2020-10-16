30,000 lbs of chicken donated for hungry Tri-Cities families

Second Harvest passed out more than 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken pieces to hungry families in Pasco and Kennewick this week, thanks to a donation by Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods is one of the largest employers in the area, operating the Tyson Fresh Meats beef processing plant south of Pasco at Wallula.

The donation comes at a particularly important time, with more families needing food during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Second Harvest.

Tyson has supported Second Harvest for more than a decade, not only with food donations, but with money to build its Pasco Distribution Center and install cold storage and to support the Bite2Go program for school children.

Tyson Foods said it has donated more food this year to support the communities where it has plants than any of the past 85 years in response to the need created by the coronavirus pandemic.