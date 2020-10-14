Tri-City Herald Logo
‘Have you ever?’ Wind turbine blunder causes Tri-Cities highway stir

By Tri-City Herald staff

Drivers on Highway 395 south of Kennewick on Wednesday were stopped in their tracks by a broadside wind turbine blade.
It wasn’t your normal road hazard.

Drivers on Highway 395 south of Kennewick on Wednesday were stopped in their tracks by an unusual sight.

A 240-foot-long wind turbine blade was broadside across four traffic lanes near Ridgeline Drive about 2:20 p.m.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson tweeted this reaction:

“Have you ever taking the wrong turn, then have to back up your 240 foot long trailer (wind mill blade) in order to get turned around? Yeah, neither have I ....”

