‘Have you ever?’ Wind turbine blunder causes Tri-Cities highway stir
It wasn’t your normal road hazard.
Drivers on Highway 395 south of Kennewick on Wednesday were stopped in their tracks by an unusual sight.
A 240-foot-long wind turbine blade was broadside across four traffic lanes near Ridgeline Drive about 2:20 p.m.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson tweeted this reaction:
“Have you ever taking the wrong turn, then have to back up your 240 foot long trailer (wind mill blade) in order to get turned around? Yeah, neither have I ....”
