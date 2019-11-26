New sandwich shop opens on Road 68 in Pasco

A new Jimmy John’s sandwich shop is now open on Road 68 in Pasco.

“This will be our first store in Pasco and our team is excited to serve fresh, fast and tasty sandwiches to a new set of customers in the area,” owner Jake Lindsay said in a news release Tuesday.

The new outlet is at 5025 Road 68 but the restaurant chain also prides itself on their delivery service.

Lindsay expects to hire about 25 employees. Applications can be filled out at the store daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The restaurant joins two other shops in Kennewick on Kennewick Avenue and Clearwater Avenue and one in Richland on Swift Boulevard.

The sandwich chain was founded in 1983 by Jimmy John Liautaud in Charleston, Ill., and they claim to be one of the fastest growing franchises in the nation with some 2,800 locations in 43 states.

The restaurant chain’s trademark slogan is “Freaky Fast! Freaky Fresh!”

The new Pasco store can be reached at 509-380-0080 or order online at online.jimmyjohns.com.