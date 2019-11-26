Tri-Cities chefs are cooking up a free Thanksgiving meal for those in need

Anyone in need of a warm Thanksgiving meal is welcome to stop by Red Mountain Kitchen in downtown Kennewick 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.

Chef Christopher Nokes of Hot Mess Burgers and Fries, with Allyson Nokes, has collected food donations and recruited chefs to cook a free holiday dinner for those in need.

“No boxed mashed potatoes here,” organizers said on social media.

It’s the second “Chefsgiving” organized in the Tri-Cities.

Red Mountain Kitchen is at 212 W. Kennewick Ave.