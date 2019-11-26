Untangling the annual holiday light show

Senske employee Trinidad Cardenas untangles a string of Christmas lights early Monday while shaping a tree of light strings for the annual Senske Holiday Light Show.

Employees have been busy installing more than 500,000 lights for the display at 400 N. Quay St. in Kennewick.

The free show runs every night in December and is synchronized to holiday music that can be heard by tuning a radio to 90.3 FM.

The business will be collecting non-perishable food and cash donations for the 2nd Harvest food charity.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get an annual digital subscription for only $20. Act before it's gone! VIEW OFFER

There also be selfie stations set up throughout the show for photos with family and friends.