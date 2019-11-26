Local

Untangling the annual holiday light show

Senske employee Trinidad Cardenas untangles a string of Christmas lights early Monday while shaping a tree of light strings for the annual Senske Holiday Light Show.

Employees have been busy installing more than 500,000 lights for the display at 400 N. Quay St. in Kennewick.

The free show runs every night in December and is synchronized to holiday music that can be heard by tuning a radio to 90.3 FM.

The business will be collecting non-perishable food and cash donations for the 2nd Harvest food charity.

There also be selfie stations set up throughout the show for photos with family and friends.

Bob Brawdy
Bob Brawdy is Herald photographer and videographer dedicated to telling the stories of Tri-Citians through his images and videos. He’s worked for the Herald for more than 35 years, starting as an aspiring photographer when he was still in high school.
