Local

Wrapping up 17,000 gift boxes for needy kids

Volunteer Corinne Keith and her husband, Gil, team up to fill shipping boxes with Operation Christmas Child gift boxes on the final day of local collections at Bethel Church in Richland.

Local organizers are expecting to ship off more than 17,000 of the packages filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items to children in impoverished overseas countries.

The Samaritan’s Purse project partners with local churches across the globe.

The charity is still accepting donations to sponsor a box by donating online to Operation Christmas Child.

Watch video at: tricityherald.com/video

Bob Brawdy
Bob Brawdy is Herald photographer and videographer dedicated to telling the stories of Tri-Citians through his images and videos. He’s worked for the Herald for more than 35 years, starting as an aspiring photographer when he was still in high school.
  Comments  