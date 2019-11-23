Expect to pay more for gas this Thanksgiving. But there is a best day to buy

Gas prices will be at their highest in five years, although they don’t look too bad in the Tri-Cities compared to last year.

GasBuddy, a smartphone app, says the average price in the nation will be $2.56 a gallon for travelers on Thanksgiving week, which is a penny more than last year. in 2015 the average price was $2.05.

Usually gas prices decline from October to mid-November by about 10 cents, but this year the drop was only 5 cents, according to GasBuddy.

The increase is not expected to keep Thanksgiving travelers off the road.

In its survey of travelers, 30 percent of participants said high gas prices were impacting heir travel plans.

However, a 7 percent increase in travelers on the road is predicted by GasBuddy.

In the Tri-Cities, gas was selling for $2.99 at several stations this weekend, but was as low as $2.86 at Mid-Columbia Grocery at 6409 W. Court St., according to GasBuddy.

It is a bargain compared to last year when gas cost about $3.25 in the Tri-Cities and $3.52 in Seattle.

AAA reported that the average price for gas in the state this weekend was $3.35.

If you are fueling up for a holiday trip, Monday might be the best time to visit a gas station. GasBuddy says prices are usually lowest on Mondays.