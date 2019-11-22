Jingles is ready for reindeer rides at the Kennewick carousel

“Jingles” the reindeer is back at the Gesa Carousel of Dreams for holiday rides.

The Gesa Carousel of Dreams has added its popular carved reindeer in time for the start of the holiday season.

The reindeer is sponsored by Toyota of Tri-Cities, which came up with the name “Jingles” through an employee contest.

Jingles will be giving rides through Jan. 12.

Visitors who take a photo in front of the carousel’s Christmas background and post it to social media and tag Toyota of Tri-Cities and the Gesa Carousel of Dreams, will get a free carousel ride token.

Local carver Mike Thornton created the reindeer figure and also carved the Washington State University Cougar and the salmon on the ring arm.

The reindeer was painted by Sue Baldwin of Republic and has real antlers from an Alaskan reindeer farm.

Last year’s sponsor called the carving Spirit.

The Gesa Carousel of Dreams is a 109-year old restored Charles Carmel hand-carved carousel with 44 horses, a WSU Cougar, a UW Husky and dragon chariot bench seats.

It opened five years ago and attracts about 170,000 visitors each year, said carousel director Parker Hodge.