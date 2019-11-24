Port of Benton calls special meeting for results of staff complaint investigation

The Benton County Commission has called a special meeting Tuesday on two high-interest topics.

The commission will discuss the results of an independent investigation of a staff complaint and it also could pick a new executive director.

The meeting is at 9:30 a.m. at 3250 Port of Benton Blvd., Richland. Part of the meeting is expected to be held in closed session to discuss potential litigation and personnel issues.

The commission voted in October to hire an independent investigator to review the staff complaint, which has not been made public.

The commission is looking for a new staff leader after long-time executive director Scott Keller retired abruptly in June.

Four finalists have been identified for the executive director position: interim director Diahann Howard; Stuart Dezember, a 15-year port executive; Wade Harris, a recent city administrator in Gig Harbor and Othello; and Brian Dansel, Northwest regional director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The salary range for the job was advertised at $140,000 to $170,000.