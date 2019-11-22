Local
Earn your Thanksgiving dinner at the annual Turkey Trot in Columbia Park
Three thousand runners and walkers are expected to build up their Thanksgiving dinner appetites by starting their holiday at the annual Turkey Trot.
The Thanksgiving morning trot includes a 1-mile walk and a 5K in Columbia Park in Kennewick.
Online registration closes Tuesday, Nov. 26, for the event sponsored by Gesa Credit Union to benefit the American Red Cross.
Individuals and groups can register online at www.gesaturkeytrot2019.eventbrite.com.
Kids under 10 are free with a paid adult registration.
If you wear a costume, you might win a prize.
Free coffee and cocoa, as well as live entertainment, will be provided starting at 7:30am before the races start at 9 a.m.
Late registration will be available at the park from 7:30-8:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day for $30 in cash or check only.
