Some Thanksgiving holiday assembly required

About 50 community volunteers and staff members circulate through the 2nd Harvest warehouse in Pasco assembling 1,800 Thanksgiving meal boxes.

The food will be distributed 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick.

The boxes available to anyone in need include a frozen turkey, potatoes, onions, carrots, apples, pie crusts, crumb topping, dinner rolls and milk.

The event is part of the 4th annual Turkey Drive by the 2nd Harvest organization. Anyone interested in helping the effort can donate $30 online at: 2-harvest.org/turkey.

