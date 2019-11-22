Pasco and the Colville on historic path to a future tribal development

Pasco Mayor Matt Watkins and Colville Confederated Tribes Chairman Rodney Cawston agreed to work together on education and tourism efforts associated with the purchase of near 200 acres of land by the tribe. Tri-City Herald

Two signatures this week started a new chapter in Pasco history.

Colville Confederated Tribes Chairman Rodney Cawston and Pasco Mayor Matt Watkins signed a historic agreement to work together in a new partnership.

They agreed to collaborate on tourism and education and on a plan to offset the cost of police and fire services on a future tribal development in the city.

Earlier this year the Colville tribes bought 184 acres valued at $2.9 million where they someday may build a casino, water park or other development.

“This is really the homelands of my mother’s people (the Palus tribe),” said Cawston. “It’s always good to come back ... I really appreciate the warm welcome that we have received.”

The Palus territory, known as the “Palouse” today, extended from the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers to the confluence of the Snake and Columbia rivers.

Kamiakin High School is named for Chief Cleveland Kamiakin, a Palus leader. And tribal members were famous for breeding the spotted horses named for their tribe, the Appaloosa.

“I think we’re just beginning a relationship to understand folks that have been here far longer than any of us,” said the mayor. “What we’re going to be doing tonight is starting another chapter of that (history).“

Pasco Mayor Matt Watkins and Colville Confederated Tribes Chairman Rodney Cawston sign the historic agreement this week at the Pasco Red Lion. City of Pasco

Development plans

While discussions will begin on paying for police and fire department costs, there are no definitive plans for their mostly former farm land which sits north of the King City Truck Stop.

The land is east of Highway 395, just north of the Kartchner Street exit on Capitol Avenue.

Initially, officials have talked about starting with a gas station and convenience store.

This week, Watkins and City Manager Dave Zabell called the agreement historic, and it symbolizes a desire to work together. The future discussions will include talks about the city services and the type of development.

“It’s was very important right from the first meetings that we had with the tribal council that they pay their way that they address the impacts that their development will have,” Zabell said.

“Having worked with a few different tribes in my career in local government, it was very exciting for me to see that discussion happen right up front,” he said.

Cawston agreed it’s important for the Colville to work with the city and other officials to reach their cultural, educational and economic development goals.

“Signing this agreement is an important first step in a series of collaborative efforts and future agreements between our respective governments,” he said.

Right now, the tribes are focused on working with the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Indian Affairs to bring the land into the tribe’s trust.

One goal of developing tribal land is providing jobs for Colville members, members of other tribes, along with residents in the surrounding community.

The Tri-Cities is home to several hundred of the 9,500 people enrolled in the Colville tribes.