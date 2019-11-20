Connell prison officials offer condolences for officer who died in Richland

Tri-City Regional SWAT team members surround the Riverpointe Apartments Tuesday after Richland officers were helping a Benton County deputy serve an eviction notice and heard a gunshot inside the apartment. A man was later found dead inside. Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video Tri-City Herald

Co-workers and family are mourning Tuesday’s death of a 36-year-old state corrections officer at his Richland apartment.

Theodore “Ted” Knuth had worked for five years at the Coyote Ridge Corrections Center in Connell.

He was the only person in the apartment when a Benton County deputy and Richland police officer heard a gunshot as they knocked on his door at the Riverpointe Apartments on Duportail to serve eviction papers.

Benton County Coroner Bill Leach ruled his death a suicide.

“The Department of Corrections is saddened by the loss of one of our correctional officers and offers our condolences to his family, friends and co-workers,” according to a statement from the agency.

Prison officials have offered grief counselors and psychological support to employees affected by his death.

Knuth, the father of a young son, grew up in Kennewick and served as a U.S. Merchant Marine.

Hillcrest Memorial Center in Kennewick is handling his funeral arrangements.

▪ The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a toll-free hotline staffed 24 hours a day for people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. To talk with someone now, call 1-800-273-8255.

▪ If you’re more comfortable chatting with a trained crisis counselor through text messages, the Crisis Text Line is another 24-hour support service. Text HOME to 741741.