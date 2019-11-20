New retail and business complex planned near the Tri-Cities Airport

Port of Pasc

A new business and retail complex is planned near the Tri-Cities Airport.

The Port of Pasco agreed this week to a 30-year lease with The Landing for two acres across from the Columbia Basin College campus in Pasco.

The new project will be near the intersection of Argent Road and Varney Lane.

Construction is expected to start in the spring on the first, multi-tenant building that will include four storefronts of flexible space.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

When that’s finished, the company plans to start on its second building with space for six retailers. That construction should begin in late 2020, said a news release from the port.

“With all the new development at the Tri-Cities Airport Business Center, we knew it would be the perfect location for The Landing,” John Hawley, president of The Landing, said in a news release. “This is a great location for new restaurants, coffee shops and other services.”

The new Tri-Cities Airport Business Center will be at the corner of Varney Lane and Argent Road near CBC in Pasco. Port of Pasco

“We not only serve fliers at the Tri-Cities Airport, but Columbia Basin College and nearby neighborhoods,” he said.

The port aims to make the Tri-Cities Airport Business Center a blend of companies focused on aviation, as well as commercial storefronts.

The Landing will be near the new Courtyard by Marriott Hotel, Pasco Trucks and AutoAuction and the ARM Aerial Research Program operated by Battelle for the Department of Energy, said the port.

“We are pleased to welcome The Landing to our growing group of tenants at the Airport Business Center. They are a great fit for our vision to bring services, professional jobs, and amenities to the Airport/CBC district,” Jean Ryckman, president of the port commission, said in a news release.