Young ‘Ninja’ shreds new challenge course

Jackson Damskov, 7, attacks the overhead bars of the traverse wall at the recently installed 4,700 square-foot obstacle challenge course at Desert Hills Middle School on West 15th Avenue, just off Bob Olson Parkway in west Kennewick.

The parkour-type course features a timer and 11 components to promote speed, agility, strength and balance.

The $275,000 installation was funded with park impact fees, according to a city news release.

The home-schooled student was at the park with his grandmother, Tammy Damskov.

