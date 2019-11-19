Drunk teen driver collides with 2 semis on Interstate 82 near Kennewick

A Texas woman was drunk when she slammed into a pair of semis on Interstate 82 south of Kennewick, police said.

Vena A. Warner, 19, was heading south on the Interstate 82 in a 2015 Honda Accord shortly before 10:30 p.m. Monday when she ran into the back of one truck, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The car went off the road and she overcorrected sending it into the trailer of another semi.

Warner was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital. Her condition was not immediately available.

The truck drivers, Richard E. Harbor, 50, of Federal Way, and David S. Townsend, 45, of Oregon, were not hurt.

The state patrol cited Warner with DUI, second-degree negligent driving and minor in consumption.