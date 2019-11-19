CBC and 2nd Harvest open college food pantry to fight student hunger

Many Tri-Cities college students work more than one job and support a family bu they may be going hungry many days.

On Monday, Columbia Basin College joined the fight against student hunger by creating a food pantry in partnership with 2nd Harvest.

“(T)hanks to 2nd Harvest and other community partners, the CBC Student Food Pantry can provide our students with relief from hunger so they can focus on their education and be successful both in and out of the classroom,” said CBC President Rebekah Woods.

The Pasco-based community college’s fall student survey showed 11 percent of its students, about 825, reported they had experienced going hungry because they could not afford enough food.

And school officials suspect the number is likely even higher since about half of students nationwide say have experienced “food insecurity.”

“The CBC Food Pantry is a partnership that helps fulfill that commitment by addressing a huge need in our community and ensuring access to healthy food for students at CBC,” said Chelsea Armstrong, 2nd Harvest’s Senior Vice President and Regional Executive Director.

The nonprofit agreed to stock the shelves of the CBC pantry with 70 percent fresh produce, as well as protein and grains, dried foods, produce, dairy products, water and more, said CBC.