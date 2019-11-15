2 bidders nab prime Tri-Cities riverfront. It was a ‘bittersweet’ end of a family legacy

A picturesque Pasco farm that has operated since World War II sold to two winning bidders this week for just over $5 million.

The four parcels covering 45 acres of prime development property were split up, with one bidder taking the largest chunk of land.

The alfalfa fields that have long been part of the Harris Trust eventually could be the site of homes and condos overlooking the Columbia River.

Scott Musser wouldn’t disclose the names of the winning bidders in Thursday’s Musser Bros. auction.

He said he typically waits until the deal closes, which is expected to be late December or early January.

However, he did reveal to the Tri-City Herald that the two large parcels went to a “well-known local developer and builder” for $4,452,000, and the two smaller parcels along the river went to another buyer for $583,000.

Musser said it was a standing-room only crowd at the auction, with more than 100 people packed into their Pasco facility.

Courtesy Musser Bros.

There were 22 registered bidders, with several parties trying to chase the different parcels. It lasted 2 1/2 hours, including a recess.

“We had an outstanding day,” said Musser. “We were very pleased.”

The Harris Farm on Pasco’s far western end includes alfalfa fields, gardens, three homes and 450 feet of Columbia River shoreline.

The 11530 W. Court St. property sits west of the Interstate 182 bridge and opposite Richland’s Columbia Point. It’s an unincorporated area of Franklin County that now is surrounded on three sides by the city of Pasco.

Lura and Fred Harris moved there after the family was ordered by the government during the war to vacate their Diversity Farm Dairy, on what’s now the Big Pasco Industrial Park, east of the cable bridge.

The 45-acre Harris Farm, which faces Richland’s Columbia Point from western Pasco, was sold at auction on Thursday. It brought in more than $5 million. Courtesy Musser Bros. Auctions

Lura Harris died in 1971, but her husband lived until 1989. The farm was passed down to son Wallace and his wife, Lucille, who established the Harris Trust to benefit their eight kids and later generations.

The family previously told the Herald they decided to sell the homestead because the farm is too small, the land too valuable and it’s time to simplify the family finances.

About five of the eight Harris family heirs came out Thursday “to watch the festivities,” along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren, said Musser.

“They were able to meet the buyers, so it was kind of a bittersweet day,” he said. “It’s kind of the end of the legacy that’s been ongoing for seven decades, closing the chapter for Tri-Cities history.”

The property is included in Pasco’s master plan for the Broadmoor area, or the 1,600 mostly undeveloped acres between Road 100 and the river.

At a maximum density of 15 houses, townhomes, apartments and condos an acre, the Harris property could theoretically handle more than 600 homes.

Development won’t happen immediately.

The buyer of the alfalfa fields will have to honor the alfalfa lease for about a year.

Parcels 3 and 4 — 20 acres, including a 0.91-acre riverfront lot with a home, and 23 acres — went to the developer.

Musser said the winning bidder did not indicate his plans, but there is “no question it will be developed. That’s what he does.”

There were 22 registered bidders for the four parcels of Harris Trust property that were up for auction at the Musser Bros. on Thursday. Courtesy Musser Bros.

The property will need to be annexed and the developer will have to negotiate what density they want for zoning.

Parcel 1 — 0.84-acre riverfront with a single-family home — and Parcel 2 — 0.42-acre riverfront with a single-family home — were purchased by an individual who isn’t quite sure yet what he’s going to do with the land, said Musser.

The buyer was attracted to their location and what they stood for, he said, and likely will wait to see what happens across the road with the larger parcels before making a move.