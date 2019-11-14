Local

2 mobile homes are burning and 1 person is hurt in West Richland fire

West Richland, WA

One person was reported hurt in a two-alarm fire burning two homes in a West Richland mobile home park Thursday.

The fire is burning two units and was threatening a third when firefighters arrived at the park on the the 3800 block of West Van Giesen Street, according to initial reports.

Fire crews were called out just after 12:30 p.m.

One person reportedly suffered burns.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Cameron Probert
Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
