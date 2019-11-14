Local
2 mobile homes are burning and 1 person is hurt in West Richland fire
One person was reported hurt in a two-alarm fire burning two homes in a West Richland mobile home park Thursday.
The fire is burning two units and was threatening a third when firefighters arrived at the park on the the 3800 block of West Van Giesen Street, according to initial reports.
Fire crews were called out just after 12:30 p.m.
One person reportedly suffered burns.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
