Test your Ninja Warrior skills at new Kennewick obstacle course

Tri-City residents can test themselves on a new Ninja Warrior-style Challenge Course in a Kennewick park.

The obstacle course, with 11 challenges, was designed to be conquered in 10 minutes.

But that will require speed, agility, strength and balance.

The course includes a timer for tracking progress and comparing speed.

The city planned the course as a recreational activity for adults and teens of every fitness level. It provides a different option than the more traditional 31 play structures the city maintains, said Emily Estes-Cross the city’s parks and recreation director.

Kennewick Parks and Recreation has built a Ninja Warrior-style obstacle course in cooperation with Desert Hills Middle School. Courtesy Kennewick city

The city does not own park land in southwest area of Kennewick, so it teamed up with the Kennewick School District to build the course at the edge of Desert Hills Middle School.

It is between a parking area and sports fields on West 15th Avenue just off Bob Olson Parkway.

The city spent $275,000 for equipment and construction for the 4,700-square-foot course.

The money came from park impact fees that are paid by residential property developers for every new home built and used for parks and recreation in the same general area.