Lighting the way for Richland’s Winter Wonderland

Tim Bolson, left, and Nic Schmidt, with Richland Parks and Recreation, install holiday lights on a replica model of a Richland “A” home for a Christmas Village display in John Dam Plaza.

Workers have been busy preparing the park for the Winter Wonderland Festival of Lights on the first three Fridays and Saturdays in December.

An estimated 100,000 lights will used.

Learn more at: richlandparksandrec.com.

