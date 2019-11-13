Local
Landmark Richland hotel with iconic pool no longer showing its age
A landmark Richland hotel that had fallen into disrepair is gleaming again.
The hotel at 1515 George Washington Way, previously known by names that have included the Tower Inn and then the M Hotel, has been rebranded the Best Western Plus Columbia River Hotel and Conference Center.
The grand opening Wednesday showed off the extensive upgrades to the six-story hotel by owners Sam Bath and Onkaar Dhaliwal.
Tri-City residents who have been stopping by have told the new owners that they are proud that the property that holds personal history for many — from weddings to proms — has been brought back to life, Dhaliwal said.
Some have said the renovation to the property makes it nearly unrecognizable, he said.
Hotel closed for 2 years
Bath and his family have lived in the Tri-Cities for more than a decade. He also owns the Super 8 by Wyndham and the Guesthouse Inn and Suites, both in Kennewick.
Dhaliwal has mostly done business in western Washington before teaming up with Bath on the Richland hotel project.
The hotel had been shut down in 2013.
Bath and Dhaliwal bought it in fall 2014 and reopened it in spring 2015, operating it as they renovated.
They found plenty to upgrade in the circa-1973 building with 197 guest rooms.
The guest rooms have new furniture, carpets and paint.
“Everything old has been discarded and what we’ve put in are premium products,” Dhaliwal said.
Known for its pool
They went above and beyond the upgrades required for a Best Western Plus property, he said.
Public areas also have been improved, including giving the lobby a sleek and modern look.
The hotel is known for its 24,000-square-foot indoor swimming pool area that many of the guest rooms look down on.
The pool deck has be resurfaced and its courtyard refurbished with new seating and lighting.
They continue to work on the hotel’s restaurant and bar, which they have not reopened yet.
It’s an area they want to make sure meets guest expectations, particularly since the hotel was at one time known for its bar.
The owners believe the refurbished hotel is well positioned for a range of guests.
Its location is good for those doing government business at the Hanford nuclear reservation just north of Richland and at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in north Richland, Dhaliwal said.
They also think the hotel can stand as a destination property and attract families and sports teams.
Comments