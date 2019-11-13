Landmark Richland hotel with iconic pool no longer showing its age

A landmark Richland hotel that had fallen into disrepair is gleaming again.

The hotel at 1515 George Washington Way, previously known by names that have included the Tower Inn and then the M Hotel, has been rebranded the Best Western Plus Columbia River Hotel and Conference Center.

The grand opening Wednesday showed off the extensive upgrades to the six-story hotel by owners Sam Bath and Onkaar Dhaliwal.

Tri-City residents who have been stopping by have told the new owners that they are proud that the property that holds personal history for many — from weddings to proms — has been brought back to life, Dhaliwal said.

Some have said the renovation to the property makes it nearly unrecognizable, he said.

Hotel closed for 2 years

Bath and his family have lived in the Tri-Cities for more than a decade. He also owns the Super 8 by Wyndham and the Guesthouse Inn and Suites, both in Kennewick.

An open and bright lobby provides an elegant first impression for guests checking into the totally renovated Best Western Plus hotel on George Washington Way in Richland. The landmark building was purchased and renovated by Sam Bath and Onkaar Dhaliwal, who operate under the name of Richland Investment Group Inc.

Dhaliwal has mostly done business in western Washington before teaming up with Bath on the Richland hotel project.

The hotel had been shut down in 2013.

Bath and Dhaliwal bought it in fall 2014 and reopened it in spring 2015, operating it as they renovated.

They found plenty to upgrade in the circa-1973 building with 197 guest rooms.

The former M Hotel with 197 guest rooms and six floors has been totally renovated and transformed into the Best Western Plus Columbia River Hotel & Conference Center on George Washington Way in Richland. The landmark building was purchased and renovated by Sam Bath and Onkaar Dhaliwal, who operate under the name of Richland Investment Group Inc.

The guest rooms have new furniture, carpets and paint.

“Everything old has been discarded and what we’ve put in are premium products,” Dhaliwal said.

Known for its pool

They went above and beyond the upgrades required for a Best Western Plus property, he said.

Public areas also have been improved, including giving the lobby a sleek and modern look.

Sarnjit "Sam" Bath is a co-owner of the totally renovated Best Western Plus Columbia River Hotel & Conference Center on George Washington Way in Richland. The landmark six-story building with 197 guest rooms was previously known as the M Hotel.

The hotel is known for its 24,000-square-foot indoor swimming pool area that many of the guest rooms look down on.

The pool deck has be resurfaced and its courtyard refurbished with new seating and lighting.

They continue to work on the hotel’s restaurant and bar, which they have not reopened yet.

It’s an area they want to make sure meets guest expectations, particularly since the hotel was at one time known for its bar.

The owners believe the refurbished hotel is well positioned for a range of guests.

Many of the 197 guest rooms overlook the iconic indoor pool area of the totally renovated Best Western Plus Columbia River Hotel & Conference Center on George Washington Way in Richland. The six-story landmark building was purchased and renovated by Sam Bath and Onkaar Dhaliwal, who operate under the name of Richland Investment Group Inc.

Its location is good for those doing government business at the Hanford nuclear reservation just north of Richland and at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in north Richland, Dhaliwal said.

They also think the hotel can stand as a destination property and attract families and sports teams.

A two-room suite features a jetted tub in the bedroom area at the completely renovated Best Western Plus Columbia River Hotel & Conference Center on George Washington Way in Richland.