Newest Tri-Cities Roasters Coffee shop opens this week

Another Roasters Coffee in the Tri-Cities will open Friday in Kennewick.

The location at the roundabout at West 27th Avenue and Vancouver Street will be the homegrown coffee chain’s 11th in the Tri-Cities, according to its website.

The 12th Tri-Cities Roasters will be in south Richland at Steptoe Street near Clearwater Avenue.

No opening date has been announced for that outlet.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Roasters Coffee opened in Pasco in 2009 in the parking lot of the Red Lion and it also has a Walla Walla location.

The new locations are being built after founder Wes Heyden and his team took a pause on development last year.

They focused on systems and operations for its growing network of coffee shops, trimming costs to offset minimum wage hikes and managing the fallout after a contractor that built one of its buildings filed for bankruptcy.

Last year the company moved into new corporate quarters near its Columbia Center Boulevard drive-through in Kennewick.

It’s outlets have similar modern architectural touches with quirky, individualized decor. Some have offer places to sit with friends inside and out, while others are only drive-up stands.