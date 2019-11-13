Local
Newest Tri-Cities Roasters Coffee shop opens this week
Another Roasters Coffee in the Tri-Cities will open Friday in Kennewick.
The location at the roundabout at West 27th Avenue and Vancouver Street will be the homegrown coffee chain’s 11th in the Tri-Cities, according to its website.
The 12th Tri-Cities Roasters will be in south Richland at Steptoe Street near Clearwater Avenue.
No opening date has been announced for that outlet.
Roasters Coffee opened in Pasco in 2009 in the parking lot of the Red Lion and it also has a Walla Walla location.
The new locations are being built after founder Wes Heyden and his team took a pause on development last year.
They focused on systems and operations for its growing network of coffee shops, trimming costs to offset minimum wage hikes and managing the fallout after a contractor that built one of its buildings filed for bankruptcy.
Last year the company moved into new corporate quarters near its Columbia Center Boulevard drive-through in Kennewick.
It’s outlets have similar modern architectural touches with quirky, individualized decor. Some have offer places to sit with friends inside and out, while others are only drive-up stands.
