The Tri-Cities’ first Del Taco restaurant opens this week

You can try out some Del Taco burritos, tostadas and tacos in Richland starting Wednesday.

The fast food restaurant plans a soft opening of its new location at 155 Wellsian Way near Fred Meyer that day.

Grand opening and ribbon cutting events have yet to be announced.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Del Taco marries Mexican and American favorites with a menu that includes burgers, shakes and fries in addition to the Mexican food its name suggests.

The closest Del Taco to the Tri-Cities has been in College Place.

The city of Richland said the owners had been looking at Richland sites for some time before starting to build the restaurant with a construction value of nearly $530,000 on Wellsian Way.

The $500-plus million company and its franchisees operate 583 restaurants in 14 states.