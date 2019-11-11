Opening set for new Tri-Cities theater, just in time for the holiday blockbusters

Fairchild's new theater, Southgate Cinemas, opens Nov. 21 near Canyon Lakes in Kennewick. Tri-City Herald

The new Southgate Cinema opens on Thursday, Nov. 21, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Fairchild’s 10-screen cinema will be the first movie house in south Kennewick.

It will be similar to Fairchild’s theater at Queensgate in Richland, with a spacious lobby and tickets sold online allowing buyers to reserve their seats in advance.

The theaters will offer reclining leather seats in 10 separate auditoriums with a combined seating of about 1,000.

The two Dolby Atmos spaces seat about 170. The smaller auditoriums seat 80 to 95.

The Dolby Atmos spaces are larger than those at Queensgate, with screens that are 7 feet wider and spaces that are 10 feet deeper. Each row of seating has 3 additional inches of leg room.

Like Queensgate, they are packed with speakers and noise balancing systems that Fairchild says are particularly popular for action movies.

Fairchild has doubled up on insulation in its Kennewick location to prevent sound from traveling between theaters.

All seating is tiered to allow unobstructed views of the screens.

Washington law restricts alcohol to auditoriums with fewer than 100 seats, so beer, wine and cocktails purchased in the lobby will not be allowed in the two Dolby Atmos spaces.