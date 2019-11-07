Local

Incumbent takes narrow lead in Port of Benton squeaker

By Tri-City Herald Staff

Incumbent Roy Keck pulled ahead of challenger Bill O’Neil on Thursday in the tight race for a seat on the Port of Benton Commission.

Keck had a 46-vote lead when Benton County posted updated results Thursday.

Keck had 4,103 votes to O’Neil’s 4,057, or 50.05 percent to 49.49 percent, likely triggering a recount.

Thursday’s update did not change the outcome of any other races in the Mid-Columbia.

The next update will be Friday afternoon. The Nov. 5 election will be certified Nov. 26.

