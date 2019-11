Highway 397 is shut down as firefighters battle a blaze at a Finley business near Lechelt Road.

People spotted the fire coming through the roof of an automotive garage in the area shortly before 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

It hasn’t been determined whether anyone was inside when the fire started, but there are no reports that anyone was hurt.

The building appears to be totaled.

