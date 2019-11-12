This Boys and Girls Club alum earned 3 gold medals. Now he’s stopping in Pasco

A three-time Olympic gold medalist is making a stop in Pasco before trying to earn a spot in the 2020 Olympic games.

Shaun White is the keynote speaker at the Boys and Girls Club of Benton and Franklin Counties’ Dinner with Friends. The dinner is Dec. 13 at the HAPO Center on Burden Boulevard.

White was a Boys and Girls Club alum before he went on to earn three gold medals in snowboarding in 2018. Now he’s looking at making a run to join the skateboarding competition at the 2020 summer games.

He’s expected to talk about how his experiences with the club affected him along with his career as a professional athlete.

The 33-year-old began snowboarding when he was 6, and had top performances during the 2006 and 2010 winter games before a dominating performance at the 2018 games. He is the first snowboarder to win three gold medals.

Dinner with Friends is the club’s premier corporate fundraising event and table sponsorship start at $1,500. The event raises money to fund field trips to college fairs, after-school homework help and other activities.

The club reaches 3,200 children and teens in Benton and Franklin counties.

People can find out more by calling Lauren Wanakaer at 509-543-9980 or emailing lauren.wanamaker@greatclubs.org.