Pasco mural holds a vision of hope

The Community Hope Wall mural was recently dedicated on the side of the Vinny’s Bakery building on Lewis Street near 10th Avenue in Pasco.

The project, organized by Jordan Chaney and designed by teens in the Benton Franklin Juvenile Justice Center, was part of a new city holiday called Pasco Day of Hope.

The holiday aims to raise awareness of community needs, promotes compassion for and value of all people, to uplift youth voices and to teach children to have hope. The building was near the site of a deadly police shooting in 2015.

Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video

