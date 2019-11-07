Watch a parade, enjoy the outdoors for free on Veterans Day, plus free services for veterans

Parades are planned in West Richland and Prosser to honor veterans on Monday.

The West Richland parade will go through downtown from 9:30 a.m. to about noon.

The West Richland Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the parade, says it has grown to more than 100 entries in recent years.

Major Rudolph Webster will be grand marshal.

People are advised to arrive early to get a good seat, dress for the cold and show their pride by wearing red, white and blue.

There will be a chili feed after the parade at Flat Top Park put on by the Combat Veterans International Chapter 56.

Prosser plans a parade starting at 11 a.m. at Prosser High School and ending at City Park, where a short ceremony will be held on Sylvan Stage.

Prosser Memorial Health plans a breakfast for veterans and their families from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Walter Clore Center in Prosser.

Visit parks for free

The public can enjoy the outdoors with many fees waived on Veterans Day to honor those who served in the nation’s Armed Forces.

▪ No Discover Pass will be needed for parking at Washington state parks on Veterans Day.

The free day does not apply to overnight stays or to Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife and Department of Natural Resources land.

▪ The National Park Service will not charge entrance fees., including at Mount Rainier and Olympic national parks. It is the last free day of 2019 for national parks.

▪ The U.S. Forest Service will waive fees at day-use recreation sites in Oregon and Washington, including picnic areas, boat launches, trail heads and visitor centers.

Stand Down and Expo

Services will be offered to Tri-Cities-area veterans with proof of service at the Columbia Basin Veteran Stand Down and Expo Friday.

It will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Southridge Sports Pavilion in Kennewick.

Services will include medical screenings, haircuts, employment services and VA claims processing. Texas Roadhouse will provide lunch.