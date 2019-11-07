Ho Ho Ho, it’s time to register floats for the Kennewick Holiday Parade

Kennewick is registering floats for its annual Holiday Parade to welcome Santa.

The Numerica Hometown Holiday Parade begins at 10:30 a.m., Dec. 7. More than 5,000 are expected to line the Kennewick Avenue route.

Numerica Credit Union will present a $250 gift card to the best float and $100 to the most-inspired second-place entry.

Organizations, individuals and businesses are encouraged to participate. There is no entry charge. Applications are due Nov. 25.

Entry forms and additional information about Santa’s arrival are posted at go2kennewick.com/1160/Numerica-Hometown-Holiday.