Faulty wiring sparks West Richland triplex fire

Faulty electrical wiring in a bathroom fan is the suspected cause of a blaze that damaged three apartments.

A passerby spotted smoke coming from a triplex in the 5800 block of Gray Street shortly after 6 p.m. Friday and called 911.

When firefighters arrived, they soon found flames in one apartment, said Benton County Fire District 4 Capt. Bonnie Benitz.

While the fire was mostly contained to that apartment, it caused some damage to the neighboring units and smoke spread throughout the building.

Benton County fire districts 1 and 2 and Kennewick and Richland fire departments helped battle the blaze.

The residents weren’t home at the time the fire started, and found other homes to stay at for awhile.

Firefighters rescued two dogs and a cat from one of the apartments.

West Richland police cared for them until they could be in a temporary foster home.