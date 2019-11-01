Local
Honoring lost loved ones at WSU Tri-Cities
The Associated Students of Washington State University Tri-Cities and Dreamer’s Club celebrate Día de los Muertos inside the WSU Tri-Cities Art Center in Richland on Friday.
The Mexican holiday is celebrated Oct. 31 through Nov. 2 to honor loved ones who have died.
As part of the remembrance, families clean graves and create alters with candles, photos of their loved ones and favorite foods.
WSU Tri-City students created alters decorated with photos of deceased family members, pets, famous Mexican actors, singers and artists.
Chiawana’s Mariachi Halcón del Río band also performed.
Watch a video at www.tricityherald.com/videos.
