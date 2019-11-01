Record-cold October in one Tri-City town. Here’s the outlook for November

A mild November is forecast for the Tri-Cities. Tri-City Herald

October was the coldest on record in Richland, but Tri-City residents can expect a mild November, says the National Weather Service.

The temperature averaged 48.2 degrees in Richland last month, beating the coldest previous average of 49.6 degrees in 1969.

It was not a record for the Tri-Cities, however.

In October 1905 in Kennewick the temperature average 47.9 degrees, according to weather service records.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Other places that set cold weather records for the month included Yakima with 44.8 degrees and Spokane with 42.3 degrees.

The weather service outlook for November calls for warmer than usual temperatures in the Tri-Cities.

Normal highs in the Tri-Cities in November fall from about 57 at the first of the month to 43 at the end of the month. Normal lows fall from about 37 degrees to 30.

Precipitation is expected to be near the normal of about 1 inch.

The coldest temperature of the month just ended was 13 degrees on Oct. 30 recorded at the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco.

Warmer weather already is forecast for the Tri-Cities, with highs back in the 50s and lows slightly above freezing from Sunday through at least Wednesday.